14 die, 9 injured in Lagos-Badagry Expressway auto crash

No fewer than 14 people, including a four-month-old baby, died on Sunday morning in an auto accident along Lagos-Badagry Expressway in Lagos.

Mr Williams Manga, Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry on Sunday.

Manga said that nine other people sustained injuries in the accident, which occurred at the Agemowo axis of the road, around 7.31am.

He said a commercial bus (Mazda) with registration number MUS 411 XU carrying 19 passengers and coming from Lagos, was involved in a collision with a granite truck with registration number AKM 926YQ coming from Badagry.

“The accident occurred around 7.31am when it was raining heavily along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“My men got to the scene of the accident at about 7.41am and took the injured to the General Hospital Badagry, while the dead were deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.

“Out of the 14 casualties, eight of them are male passengers, five female and one four-month-old female child.

“The accident was caused by overspeeding by the two vehicles while it was raining heavily,” he said.

The commander said that the driver of the truck was not affected.

Manga urged motorists not to exceed speed limits and to always have routine vehicle checks, for prompt detection and replacement of faults.

NAN correspondent who visited the accident scene reports that some people there could not hold back tears. (NAN)

