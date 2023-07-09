JUST IN: Yari knows why we invited him, says DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has broken its silence on the invitation of the lawmaker representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, Abdulaziz Yari. There were…

The Department of State Services (DSS) has broken its silence on the invitation of the lawmaker representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, Abdulaziz Yari.

There were different reports on the alleged arrest of Yari but Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the secret police, did not respond to inquries.

However, in a statement on Sunday, Afunanya debunked reports that stated the supposed reason for the arrest, but did not state why Yari was grilled by the DSS.

Afunanya further described the reports that the lawmaker was arrested for refusing to answer Tinubu’s call as the height of junk journalism.

DSS never raided CCB offices for documents against Tinubu – Spokesperson

Bawa: Don’t infringe on detainees’ rights, Ajulo tells DSS

He equally debunked the reports that the DSS officers raided the offices of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and carted away some files from the agencies.

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to false reports by sections of the online media. The so called news platforms variously and wrongly fed the public with misleading narratives and accusations against the Service.”

“For instance, SaharaReporters wrote that the Service stormed the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and carted away certain files from them. Jackson Ude falsely claimed that there is a rumble in the DSS due to nepotism.

“He further accused the Service of snooping on Judges on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

“On its part, Peoples Gazette reported that Senator Abdulaziz Yari was arrested for alleged refusal to pick the President’s phone call (whatever that meant). There are other variants of unsubstantiated and anonymous petitions flying around against the DGSS, his family, and some officials.

“The Service ordinarily would not have responded to these inaccuracies but for the fickle-minded and vulnerable persons as well as the unsuspecting public that may take the lies for facts.

“To set the records straight, the DSS did not execute operations of any kind at the ICPC and CCB or remove files from their offices. Instructively, the two agencies have, on their own, refuted the news in widely circulated press statements. It is petty, if not laughable, to report that Yari was invited for refusing to pick the President’s call. This is the height of junk journalism. Yari knows why he was invited.

“In fact, the Service denies all the allegations as they lack any factual basis or credibility. They are only figments of the creators’ imaginations. This is more so that the publishers in question have been noted in and outside the country for their notoriety for peddling fake news, sensational and gutter journalism.

“Without a modicum of proper and civilised behaviour, they indulge in character assassinations and sundry blackmail as business. Restating its respect for the rule of law, independence, and autonomy of other agencies including the Judiciary and Legislature, it will not shirk its responsibilities or allow some detractors to prevent it from undertaking its statutory duties or carrying out lawful orders by constituted authorities.

“If Yari or anyone else is to be invited or taken into custody, the Service will not hesitate to do so as far as that is procedurally done within the confines of the law.”

Afunanya, who stressed that the DSS will remain focused, resilient, patriotic, and professional in the conduct of its affairs, enjoined Nigerians to disregard the misleading stories which are aimed at causing disaffection in the country and disparaging the Service’s leadership.

“The Service will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to address security challenges in the country in line with its mandate and the directives of the President. It does not matter how many times naysayers and hostile agents will plan to distract it,” the DSS spokesman added.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...