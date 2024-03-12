Obasanjo leads investors to Angola

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has met with the president of Angola on a trade mission with oil refineries, hydropower, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture as areas of…

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has met with the president of Angola on a trade mission with oil refineries, hydropower, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture as areas of interest.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, indicated that Obasanjo led Nigerian investors under the aegis of the Angola-Nigeria Business Council on the visit at the weekend.

Obasanjo, in a closed-door meeting with the Angola president, Joao Lourenco, hinted that key areas of investment, including oil refineries, hydropower projects, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and more were discussed.

The former Nigerian president also met with the Chairman of the Sovereign Wealth Fund, Armando Manuel, to explore possible joint investments between the two nations.

Obasanjo also had a meeting with the former Prime Minister of Angola, Lopo Nascimento, to discuss investment opportunities and shared history between the two countries, particularly in light of Nigeria’s aid to Angola as a Frontline State in 1976, when President Obasanjo was the Military Head of State of Nigeria and Nascimento was the Prime Minister of Angola.

President of Angola-Nigeria Business Council, Fifi Ejindu, said the council served as a driver for advancing economic cooperation with the private sector of both countries.

The president of the council explained that Obasanjo’s involvement in the visit to Angola became necessary “because of his envious positive popularity in Angola and that he was being looked upon to facilitate and attract investors from Nigeria to Angola and vice-versa.