PHOTOS: Tinubu arrives Port Harcourt to commission projects

President-Elect Bola Tinubu has arrived Port Harcourt, Rivers State to commission projects executed by the administration of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

Wike had invited the president-elect to commission the just completed Rumuokuta fly over and the Chief Magistrate’s court in Port Harcourt.

The governor had declared public holiday and directed business operators in certain areas of Port Harcourt to shutdown and give Tinubu a rousing welcome.

When Tinubu arrived Port Harcourt International Airport, he was received by Wike and members of his cabinet.

Tinubu later proceeded to Rumuokuta where he is expected inaugurate the flyover project.