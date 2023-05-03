Northern elders set agenda for new Ohanaeze Ndigbo President

With the emergence of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the New President-General of Ohanaeze-Ndigbo Worldwide, the Northern Elders Forum has advised him to set the ball…

With the emergence of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the New President-General of Ohanaeze-Ndigbo Worldwide, the Northern Elders Forum has advised him to set the ball rolling by tackling salient issues in the region.

In a statement on Wednesday by Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed,

Director, Publicity and Advocacy of NEF, said as he steps into shoes left by another distinguished Igbo leader, late Ambassador George Obiorzor, he should improve on the number of engagements between the North and the East on a variety of key national issues.

“We look forward to continuing these engagements in the interests of the nation, on the unvarying principle that no part of the country shall ask or receive what is unjust, unfair or illegitimate.

“The Forum further notes that Chief Iwuananyanwu is a distinguished and accomplished Nigerian whose tenure, hopefully, will mark a significant improvement in elite cohesion and national concensus that should see the country through the difficult stages it is going through.

“We at the Forum believe that an opportunity should be created where fundamental issues about our past and defining decisions regarding our future should be discussed as dispassionately as possible, and solutions found to them,” the statement added.