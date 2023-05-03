Sudan: 350 stranded Nigerians board flights to Abuja

At least, 350 stranded Nigerians from Sudan have arrived Aswan Airport in Egypt to be airlifted to Nigeria, Daily Trust can authoritatively report. According to…

At least, 350 stranded Nigerians from Sudan have arrived Aswan Airport in Egypt to be airlifted to Nigeria, Daily Trust can authoritatively report.

According to a reliable source, they arrived at about 9.30am on Wednesday.

“They will be airlifted by NAF C130 and AirPeace. 80 passengers in C130 and Airpeace 274 passengers,” said the source.

“Checking in has commenced following normal airport protocols. Boarding is ongoing,” he added.

The evacuees are expected to land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Internationa Airport in Abuja around 4:30pm as Daily Trust checks show that Cairo to Abuja is five hours and a few minutes by regular flight.

It will probably be less with a NAF C130.

Daily Trust also gathered that 20 of the evacuees were returned to the Egypt border at Arqeen as the flight could not accommodate them.

Last night, the Nigerian Ambassador to Egypt, Nura Abba Rimi gave an update about the makeup of those to be given priority.

“TeamCairo has successfully moved our students from the Sudanese side to the Egyptian side of the Arqeel border.

“Priority was given to female students in the orderly movement of the 449 students across the border.

“The students are now being prepared for their departure to Abuja through Aswan Airport”, said the Nigerian Ambassador to Egypt.

On her part, the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) chairman, Abike Dabiri–Erewa, said the first batch of stranded Nigerians will be moved any moment from now.

“It’s good news from Cairo. The Embassy did great and worked tirelessly.

“Air peace has landed. So, in a couple of hours, we should be receiving the first batch,” she said.

“The students are now being prepared for their departure to Abuja through Aswan Airport.

“With the arrival of AirPeace and the NAF Plane, the onward journey home begins soon after necessary documentation,” a government source added.

About the second group at the Egypt border, the NiDCOM boss said: “The team at Abusimbel will be evacuating the Wadi Halfa group tomorrow morning.

“Port Sudan border is the 3rd group that will be evacuated last because they just arrived today [Tuesday].

“These other 2 groups have been around for about 6 days now at the 2 borders.”