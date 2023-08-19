PHOTOS: Niger Prime Minister Receives Abdulsalami-led ECOWAS Delegation

Niger Prime Minister, Ali Lamine Zeine, Saturday received ECOWAS delegation led by Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) Niamey, Niger Republic.
The delegation traveled to Niger in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to reach a peaceful solution with Niger Junta.
There were scheduled to meet with the Niger Republic Coup Leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani.
See the pictures below:
