    PHOTOS: Niger Prime Minister Receives Abdulsalami-led ECOWAS Delegation

    Niger Prime Minister, Ali Lamine Zeine, Saturday received ECOWAS delegation led by Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) Niamey, Niger Republic. The delegation traveled to Niger in…

    Niger Prime Minister, Ali Lamine Zeine, Saturday received ECOWAS delegation led by Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) Niamey, Niger Republic.

    The delegation traveled to Niger in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to reach a peaceful solution with Niger Junta.

    There were scheduled to meet with the Niger Republic Coup Leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

    See the pictures below:

