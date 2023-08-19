PHOTOS: Niger Prime Minister Receives Abdulsalami-led ECOWAS Delegation

Niger Prime Minister, Ali Lamine Zeine, Saturday received ECOWAS delegation led by Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) Niamey, Niger Republic. The delegation traveled to Niger in…

Niger Prime Minister, Ali Lamine Zeine, Saturday received ECOWAS delegation led by Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) Niamey, Niger Republic.

The delegation traveled to Niger in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to reach a peaceful solution with Niger Junta.

There were scheduled to meet with the Niger Republic Coup Leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

See the pictures below:

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...