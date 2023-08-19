Buhari mourns soldiers killed in Niger State

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his anguish over the death of several soldiers who were killed in an ambush and a subsequent helicopter crash…

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his anguish over the death of several soldiers who were killed in an ambush and a subsequent helicopter crash in Niger State.

Buhari, in a statement Saturday by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, commiserated with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Armed Forces and the families of the deceased.

“I am saddened by the helicopter accident following the tragic ambush in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.

“My heartfelt condolences to the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Armed Forces of the Federation and the families of the deceased.

Corps members urged to promote national unity

Mali, Burkina Faso deploy warplanes in Niger after fresh ECOWAS threat

“With the soldier discipline in our troops, it is a matter of time before they overcome,” the former President said.

Tinubu had earlier on Tuesday, in his capacity as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, issued a statement on the death of the military officers in Niger State.

He said, “The tragic loss of our gallant officers and soldiers in a helicopter crash at Chukuba Village near Shiroro, Niger State, Monday, brought immense sadness to me.

“These officers and men were answering the call of duty while on an evacuation mission. In their dedicated service to our beloved country, they paid the ultimate price.

“While we mourn their untimely departure, we will forever remember them, not just as servicemen, but as national heroes who gave their all for the peace and security of our country. They will always be remembered as courageous men who did not consider the perils and dangers of their national duty as paramount to their sacred mandate of ensuring that their fellow countrymen and women can live in peace.

“We salute their sacrifice, devotion and loyalty to our dear nation – the nation they loved and served to the end.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, I extend my condolences to their families, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the entire Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. May God grant them eternal rest.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...