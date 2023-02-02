Personnel won’t boycott elections despite unpaid allowances – NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said its personnel would not boycott the 2023 general election despite being owed allowances for covering…

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said its personnel would not boycott the 2023 general election despite being owed allowances for covering previous exercises.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Olusola Odumosu, on Thursday, said the Corps was more dedicated than ever to ensure citizens and the country at large is adequately secured to enable citizens to experience a free, fair and transparent election.

There are reports that operatives of the Corps plan to boycott the 2023 general elections coverage due to outstanding allowances for the coverage of the 2022 Osun and Ekiti governorship elections.

While debunking the speculations, Odumosu said thousands of NSCDC personnel would be deployed to every nook and cranny of the country to secure critical national infrastructures as well as the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in a bid to ensure peaceful elections.

“Although personnel of the Corps that took part in the Ekiti and Osun state governorship elections in 2022 are yet to receive their allowances, the management of NSCDC has taken bold steps in ensuring the allowances are paid before the presidential election.

“The Federal Government recently released Osun election allowances which are in the process of disbursement to operatives who participated in the election duty and it was also promised that the allowances for Ekiti election are in the process of release to the Corps”, said Odumosu.

The Service PRO who urged concerned personnel to be patient warned those attempting to cause confusion in the Corps not to waste their time and efforts as it will be an exercise in futility.