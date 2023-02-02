Reactions as ICPC arrests Nollywood actress for selling new naira notes

Several Nigerians have reacted over the arrest of a popular actress, Omoseyin Oluwadarasimi Esther, popularly known as Simisola Gold by the Independent Corrupt Practices and…

Several Nigerians have reacted over the arrest of a popular actress, Omoseyin Oluwadarasimi Esther, popularly known as Simisola Gold by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over claims of selling the new naira notes.

The report of the event which led to her arrest was revealed by the ICPC’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua in Abuja, on Wednesday. Ogugua asserted that her arrest was a result of intelligence gathering which made the agency’s operatives seek out and arrest the actress.

Omoseyin who is also a social media influencer was accused of conniving with some key individuals in the financial sector of the country who are diverting the new naira notes from banking halls.

The statement titled, ‘ICPC arrests woman offering new Naira notes for sale’ read, “ICPC has today, 1st of February 2023, arrested a woman, Omoseyin Oluwadarasimi Esther, with the Twitter handle of Lala, offering new naira notes for sale on social media.

“The arrest was a result of intelligence received which led the ICPC operatives to seek out and promptly arrest the suspect. It is believed she is in collusion with key elements in the financial services sector diverting the newly released notes away from banking halls and payment channels into a ” black market”

“She is currently in ICPC detention and is helping the Commission with its findings on the criminal trading of the naira and the attendant scarcity and negative economic outcomes being caused by the action.”

Igangan: Indigenes still count losses two years after Fulani eviction

Police explain killing of DPO in Benue

In the statement, it was noted that the entertainer and social media influencer is currently in detention and she is assisting the agency with its investigations

The statement further read, “Oluwadarasimi is currently in ICPC detention and is helping the Commission with its findings on the criminal trading of the naira and the attendant scarcity and negative economic outcomes being caused by the action.”

“The action is in furtherance of the collaboration between CBN ICPC and EFCC in implementing the new cashless policy and naira redesign.”

Meanwhile several Nigerian have called out the ICPC operatives for their lack of diligence while others lauded their efforts via their Twitter accounts.

Netizens who had called out the ICPC accused them of not arresting POS (Point of Sales) operatives who have been putting in huge charges for the withdrawal of the new naira notes and bankers who allegedly sell out the new naira notes to politicians.

A user of the platform, @kaizer747 posted; “When are you going to clamp down on top bank officers selling naira notes to politicians?”

Also, @JACOB_GAB opined; “When people like this make life difficult for the poor, the blame is directed at the government. I hope that as they have shown her picture clearly, they’ll show the pictures of the people who are involved in the scam too? @lala insist that the pictures of the others are shown too.”

Commenting on the issue @vingeophysicist also tweeted; “When are you arresting our looting politicians that caused the scarcity of the new naira note? What of the APC miscreant that was using the new currency to campaign? Honestly, you guys are just playing. There is no difference between you guys and the police.”

Moreso, @Merald_Ayomi tweeted; “This is really cool but please keep this same energy when you catch the politicians and bank managers. Mention their names and show their faces, I doubt you can do it sha.”(sic)

Taking to Instagram, the user of the microblogging site, @avediamon commented; “hope they are ready to arrest a lot of people, because a lot of people are doing the same, not just her. It’s sad to see”

While @official_tinuke1 who also commented wrote; “Oya go and arrest POS operators as well. Na who dem catch be thief. Naija which way?”(sic)