Pensioners allege exclusion from palliatives

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners yesterday alleged exclusion from the federal government’s plans to provide palliatives for Nigerians in order to cushion the effects of the recent fuel price increase.

NUP President, Godwin Abumisi, at a press briefing in Abuja, said pensioners, as low-income earners, must be included in the planned palliative package.

“There’s no gainsaying that the removal of the fuel subsidy has further impoverished and pauperised the vulnerable Nigerian pensioners like other vulnerable group of persons in our society who are always struggling and battling for survival.

“Pensioners, across board, must also be considered for the proposed tax-free payment to public servants for six months as well as payment of all outstanding liabilities to public/civil servants,” he said.

