FRSC arrests 8,592 traffic offenders

Federal Road Safety Corps has apprehended 8,592 traffic offenders for committing 179,165 offences between April and June.

Corps Public Enlightenment Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement yesterday, said within the same period, 64,544 drivers were educated 5,431 motor park rallies conducted and 1,950 community visits organised to consolidate on existing enlightenment campaigns.

Kazeem said the Corps intensified its enlightenment and sensitisation campaigns with 286 television and 2,431 radio programmes to reach the mass population of the motoring public.

He quoted Corps Marshal Dauda Ali Biu as urging the motoring public to always heed to the traffic regulations and avoid behaviours that could trigger crashes on the roads.

