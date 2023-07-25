Tinubu mourns first female professor of Yoruba Studies, Olutoye

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday eulogised the first female professor of Yoruba Studies in the world, Prof. Omotayo Olutoye, for her important contributions to the…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday eulogised the first female professor of Yoruba Studies in the world, Prof. Omotayo Olutoye, for her important contributions to the Yoruba language, culture and tradition.

Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Dele Alake, said the works and seminar interventions of Olutoye, who died recently at 87, helped in deepening the knowledge and understanding of Yoruba language.

He said the Late Yeyeluwa of Idoani in Ose Local Government Area was the wife of Major-General Olufemi Olutoye (rtd), the Alani of Idoani, in Ondo State and mother of a renowned surgeon and pediatrician, Prof. Olurotimi Olutoye.

Tinubu expressed his sympathy and condolences to the Olutoye family and Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

He said: “Prof. Omotayo Olutoye has etched her name in our memory and this will remain indelible.

“Importantly, a staunch member of the Anglican Communion, Prof. Olutoye also made invaluable contributions to Nigeria by gifting us the renowned Surgeon and Paediatrician, Prof. Olurotimi Olutoye.

“May Nigeria be blessed with many of the ilk of Prof. Olutoye. May she find comfort in the bosom of the Lord.”

