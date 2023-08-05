Pat Attah: I dated Genevieve for two years

Patrick Uchenna Attah, veteran Nollywood actor, popularly known by his stage name, Pat Attah, has revealed that he once dated actress Genevieve Nnaji. He disclosed…

Patrick Uchenna Attah, veteran Nollywood actor, popularly known by his stage name, Pat Attah, has revealed that he once dated actress Genevieve Nnaji.

He disclosed this in an interview with media personality, MecksoncrownBTV.

When asked if it was a secret relationship, Pat debunked such claims as he noted that he was serious and proud about the relationship.

According to him, he had gone places with Genevieve and people who saw them knew they were in a serious relationship at the time.

However, their relationship only lasted for two years before it crashed and they both went their separate ways.

He insisted that the decision to part ways was inevitable and occurred at the right time.

“I am not going to lie. We had something going. We were both serious, but we had to break up because of some reasons.

“That does not mean our relationship was not serious. We dated for two years thereabout. It was not a secret relationship. We were serious with each other and went to places together,” he said.

Pat Attah is considered one of the most gifted, creative, and talented actors the Nigerian movie industry has ever seen due to his expertise to interpret his roles very well.

Genevieve Nnaji started her acting career as a child actress in the then-popular television soap opera “Ripples” at the age of 8.

