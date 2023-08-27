Pastor jilted by lover commits suicide

An Anambra-based pastor, Prosper Obum Igboke, has committed suicide in Nnewi after being jilted by his lover. The deceased, who was a pastor in…

An Anambra-based pastor, Prosper Obum Igboke, has committed suicide in Nnewi after being jilted by his lover.

The deceased, who was a pastor in one of the Pentecostal churches in the state, reportedly jumped down from a two-storey building after he was jilted by his lover.

A source, who spoke under anonymity, said the man had trained his lover at the university, after which she declined his marriage proposal.

“The man was 30 years old at the time of his death. His girlfriend, whom he intended to marry, disappointed him after seeing her through university education.

“He jumped down from a two-storey building and died. I am surprised that a man of his age and a pastor can do this,” the source said.

Speaking further, the source said according to the tradition of Leru Autonomous Community of Umunneochi LGA in Abia State, where the deceased hail from, he would have to be buried in an ‘evil forest’ for committing sacrilege.

When contacted, the Anambra State police spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochuchwu, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident, but promised to reach the DPO in charge of Nnewi for further information.

