Cross River APC demands return of nat’l women leader position

The Cross River All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders led by Senator Florence Ita-Giwa have appealed to the National Chairman of the party, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and other leaders of the party to return the position of the National Women Leader to the state.

Their call came after their meeting with Dr Ganduje in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, state chairman of the party in Cross River State, Barr Alphonsus Ogar Eba, said a letter has been written to the leader of the party, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to look into the matter for amicable resolution.

Eba also called on members of the party in the state to remain calm, noting that the state governor, Sen Prince Bassey Otu, has been fully briefed and has cut short his holiday to return to the country to address the matter.

He said, “We, the leadership of the Cross River State All Progressives Congress, APC, make our stand known on the purported move by some party chieftains to take away the National Women Leader position from Cross River State to Edo and Delta states.

He said it would not be fair for the position to be taken away from Cross River, saying, the national chairman has urged them to be patient.

He said, “Our governor is leaving his holiday and vacation to return back so that we can resolve this issue; we don’t want trouble, and Cross River State is the only APC State in the entire South-South; we are providing leadership, and we are using this opportunity to appeal to every Cross Riverian that this matter would be resolved amicably.”

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that following the appointment of Betta Edu as a minister, her position as National Women Leader became vacant.

While the party stakeholders in Cross River tipped Stella Odey Ekpo as Edu’s replacement, the powers that be settled for Dr Mary Alile Alele who hails from Edo State.

