Pantami bags award for resetting Nigeria’s digital economy

The immediate past Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has been conferred with an award of excellence by a television station.

The management of Qausain TV led by its national president, Malam Nasir Musa Albanin Agege conferred the award to the e-minister yesterday in Abuja.

Presenting the award, Agege said the former minister deserved the award for his contributions to the development of the digital economy sector during his stewardship as minister.

He added that the accolade is also in recognition of the laudable policies developed by the ministry under the supervision of the former minister for repositioning Nigeria’s digital economy sector on the path of sustainable development.

“The award was in recognition of the former minister’s efforts in the formulation and implementation of policies to accelerate the digitization of the nation’s economy,” he said.

While receiving the award, Pantami thanked the TV station for the recognition and expressed optimism in the country’s potential in harnessing the digital economy towards greater national development.

