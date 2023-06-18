13 killed in Plateau communities as reprisal attacks continue

No fewer than 13 people were killed in a renewed crisis in communities of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State as attacks and…

No fewer than 13 people were killed in a renewed crisis in communities of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State as attacks and counter attacks continue between herders and farming communities.

A local said the latest incident occurred a day after five herders were ambushed and killed in Rawuru community of Barikin Ladi, adding that hours after the killing of the herders, gunmen invaded Rawuru community and eight persons were killed.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, who confirmed the second attack on the community, said he was not aware of the killing of the herders, adding that the casualty figure of the night attack was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

However, the state chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Nuru Abdullahi, told our correspondent that five herders were waylaid while returning from cattle market in Bukuru town of Jos South LGA of the state.

He said attack and counter attacks have become the order of the day, especially between farming communities and herders in recent time in the state, adding that both warring parties blame each other of being responsible for the atrocities.

5 kidnapped Unijos students regain freedom

Meanwhile, five out of the seven kidnapped students of the University of Jos have regained their freedom after spending days in the captivity of their kidnappers.

The students, who live off campus, were kidnapped on Wednesday night from their apartment around Ring Road area of Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

The state commissioner of police, Bartholomew Onyeka, who disclosed the release of the victims in a statement, said the police have intensified efforts to rescue the remaining victim.

