Palace secretary suspended over killings in Anambra

The Anambra Truth, Justice and Peace Commission (ATJPC) has directed the immediate and indefinite suspension of Mr Shadrach Okenwa, the palace secretary to Igwe Chidubem Iweka of Obosi in Idemili North LGA.

The commission gave the order in a statement issued after a public hearing on the causes of insecurity in Awka communities.

The ATJPC was constituted by Gov Charles Soludo in June, 2022, to inquire into the violent agitations and restiveness in the state and in neighbouring states.

The commission is chaired by Prof Chidi Odinkalu, with Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu as secretary.

In a statement signed by Odinkalu, ATJPC said an Anambra High Court sitting in Ogidi and presided over by Hon Justice Arinze Akabua on March 16, 2017, entered a judgment against Okenwa and others for the shooting and killing of Obiesie Anaekwu on December 5, 2012.

It explained that in the case, with suit No HID/MISC.30/2013: Mrs Ifeoma Helen Anaekwu and Obiesie Michael Anaekwu vs State Security Service and 11 others, the respondents included Okenwa, sued as Igwe Iweka’s palace secretary.

The statement reads in part: “The court found as a fact that the named respondents, including Mr Okenwa, were indeed present at Nkpor Junction on December 12, 2012, during the attack and shooting of the applicants, leading to injury and trauma to the first applicant and the death of the second applicant. (NAN)

“This finding of fact by a competent court of law remains in force and has not been set aside, so the suspension takes immediate effect.”

The commission noted that it was surprised that over six years after the finding of fact by a court of law, Mr Shedrack Okenwa continued to hold office as Igwe Iweka’s palace secretary.

He said, “His continued occupation of that office is an avoidable source of distrust in the community, as well as disobedience of a court judgment.”

