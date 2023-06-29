Monarch wants inclusion of traditional rulers’ wives in child rights affairs

The Mue Ter Mbapa, in the Gwer West Area Traditional Council of Benue State, Lawrence Ijir, has called for the inclusion of wives..

Ijir made the call during a routine meeting of the Benue Child’s Right Implementation Committee (SCRIC) and CCPC at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp, Naka in Gwer West Local Government Area.

Our correspondent reports that as part of measures to ensure implementation of Child’s Rights Laws of Benue State, SCRIC, with support from Sexual Offences Awareness and Response Initiative (SOAR), the government is working with IDPs in the state through the CCPC, to push home child’s protection against abuse.

The monarch said that the inclusion of wives of traditional rulers in CCPC will further take the message to a wider segment of the society, more so that they are also displaced as a result of armed attacks.

Ijir who received the team on behalf of Ter Tyoshin, HRH Daniel Abomtse, said his people are suffering from different forms of abuse such as sexual abuse, physical abuse and psychological abuse as well as forced labour.

He explained that the most vulnerable are women and the girl child, adding that he was happy to be part of the meeting.

