I want to become Olubadan not beaded-crown wearing oba – Ladoja

Rashidi Ladoja, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan has expressed disinterest in the upcoming elevation of his status from a chief to a beaded- crown wearing oba, saying that he wants to be the Olubadan and not an elevated Oba.

Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State, made this disclosure during an interview with journalists in his Ondo Street, Bodija, Ibadan house shortly after observing Eid at the University of Ibadan Muslims praying ground.

Reacting to the plan by ‘Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, to elevate Ibadan high chiefs to Obaship status next month, the engineer cum politician said: “You don’t fix what is not broken.”

Recall that Makinde recently signed the Chieftaincy Amendment Bill that granted him autonomy to present beaded crowns and coronets to chiefs in the state into law.

The governor was reported to have given his consent to the promotion of the high chiefs and the high chiefs will officially be installed as traditional rulers on Friday, July 7, 2023.

The high chiefs are Balogun of Ibadan land, Owolabi Olakulehin; Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, Rashidi Ladoja; Otun Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola; Osi Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole; Osi Balogun, Lateef Adebimpe; Ashipa Olubadan, Biodun Kola-Daisi; Ashipa Balogun, Kola Adegbola; Ekerin Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade; Ekerin Balogun, Olubunmi Isioye; Ekarun Olubadan; Bayo Akande and Ekarun Balogun, Abiodun Azeez.

