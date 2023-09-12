Over 2,000 undergo eye, malaria, BP treatments in Kwara

More than 2,000 vulnerable citizens and the less privileged have been treated for various health challenges in Kwara State. The beneficiaries, including children, cut across…

More than 2,000 vulnerable citizens and the less privileged have been treated for various health challenges in Kwara State.

The beneficiaries, including children, cut across various communities in Pakata, Ubandawaki and Okelele among others.

They were treated for malaria, hypertension, diabetes and eye ailments with additional provision of drugs and eyeglasses.

The programme was sponsored by the Ilorin Likeminds Foundation in conjunction with Kwara Health Insurance Scheme, Rotamedics Pharmacy and Ilorin Emirate Local Health Clinic.

Likeminds said over 100 beneficiaries would be enrolled in the state health insurance scheme in the first phase after the event.

The president of the foundation, Alhaji Saheed Alakoso, said the medical outreach was one of the numerous platforms it was using to give back to society to help the less privileged.

The Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association, Kwara branch, Prof Katibi Ibrahim, said the major aim of the outreach was to sensitise the people on the need for regular health checks.

In his speech, the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, urged the beneficiaries to maximise the opportunity given to them to conduct regular check-ups.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminat El-Imam, called on other non-governmental organisations as well as wealthy individuals to take a cue from Likeminds Foundation and assist the community in health and other sectors.

