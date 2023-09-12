Daily Trust Foundation, KOICA partner on insurgency victims’ support

The Daily Trust Foundation and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on how to help victims of the Boko…

The Daily Trust Foundation and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on how to help victims of the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.

This was done in Abuja at the corporate head office of Media Trust Group, owners of Daily Trust titles, Aminiya, Trust TV and Trust Radio.

KOICA’s Auditor-General/former Ambassador, Jeong-in Suh, said the partnership would leverage on several interventions the agency had embarked on in Nigeria, including educational scholarships as well as infrastructural and humanitarian interventions.

“We’ve supported the development and enhancement of e-governance infrastructure in Nigeria. This has been achieved through the renovation and equipping of the civil service training centre now that we have the e-government training center in Abuja,” he said.

He noted that South Korea and Nigeria had had diplomatic relations since 1980, saying his country would continue to maintain economic ties with Nigeria.

“Over the years, South Korea investments in various Nigerian sectors and trade relations have increased, particularly in oil and manufactured goods. KOICA supports projects in education, healthcare, agriculture and e-governance. Diplomatic cooperation extends to global issues and high-level visits foster closer relations and discussions on mutual concerns.”

Suh said future socio-economic development engagements between both countries in areas of increased investment across sectors, technology, transfer for technological advancement, continued education and skills development, trade expansion and cultural exchange for mutual understanding would evolve through ongoing dialogue and alignment with development objectives.

The South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Kim Young Chae, described Daily Trust as the best newspaper in the country.

“I would like to thank Daily Trust for making good journalism in Nigeria.

“I read your newspaper each day and I find good editorials, comments and others. Your newspaper, in my personal view, is the best in Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman, Daily Trust Foundation, Malam Bilya Bala, said activities of the Foundation had, over the years, incorporated humanitarian activities and training of journalists from all platforms in Nigeria.

He noted that the relationship between Nigeria and Korea had been cordial, from economic to cultural.

He said KOICA and the Foundation had established a meeting point in providing educational and humanitarian supports to the Nigerians.

“We’re not in doubt of the fact that they will be in areas related to education, health, advocacy against conflicts, media and journalism and the like. Today will be the beginning of a relationship that’ll be of benefit to Nigeria and Korea for a very long time,” he said.

The signing of the MoU was also witnessed by KOICA’s Country Director, Sungil Son; a former Editor-in-Chief of Daily Trust, Malam Mannir Dan-Ali; Group Executive Director, Finance & Services, Malam Nura Daura and the Group Executive Director, Business & Strategy, Malam Ahmed Shekarau.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...