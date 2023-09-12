FG to grant autonomy to varsities

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, says the government is determined to initiate a new creative means of funding tertiary education by granting universities…

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, says the government is determined to initiate a new creative means of funding tertiary education by granting universities the autonomy to explore new sources of financing their activities.

He said this in Abuja yesterday at the Nigeria’s Annual Education Conference (NAEC) with the theme, ‘Implementation of Education 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Nigeria’.

He said the conference would discuss emerging trends, including university autonomy and the Students Loans Fund as well as education financing which, according to him, align perfectly with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for the sector.

He said the theme of the conference would always remain relevant until the country achieves 100 percent of the targets set in the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and beyond to education-related indicators and targets of Agenda 2060 of the African Union.

“As a signatory to the SDG 2030 and AU Agenda 2060, Nigeria must continue to demonstrate its commitment to achieving these goals through leadership and ownership of the implementation process. The education sector is one of the line sectors that ensure that planning and budgeting in the country are within the framework of the SDGS,” he said.

The minister said, “In proposing and developing implementation strategies, also provide for mechanisms for constant monitoring and evaluation, to ensure goals are achieved.”

