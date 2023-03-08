Our leaders only love their greedy bellies — Simi

Famous Nigerian singer Simisola Bolatito Kosoko simply known by the stage name, Simi has lashed out at African leaders. According to the singer-turned-actress, she noted…

Famous Nigerian singer Simisola Bolatito Kosoko simply known by the stage name, Simi has lashed out at African leaders. According to the singer-turned-actress, she noted that most African leaders only love their ‘greedy bellies’.

In a series of tweets, she opined that some African leaders do not love their country or people. She further stated that these leaders’ actions are the reason Africans seek other places to survive instead of their fatherland.

She said, “Black Africans have to fight and fight for space and respect and survival everywhere they go because the one place that is their birthright is hard on their lives. One would think this would make African leaders wake up and help us fight for our dignity.

“Who really wants to go to a land of strangers, away from everyone and thing they love? People that want to survive. Nobody chooses that life because it is good or easy. They just don’t want to die feeling that helpless.

FG upgrades FMC Lokoja to teaching hospital

Commonwealth Day: FG tasks youths on peace

“But these leaders don’t love their country. They don’t love their people. They only love their greedy bellies. They only care about their own children. They only care about their families. As long as their wickedness is not happening to them, why stop?”(sic)

See the post below: