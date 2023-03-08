Commonwealth Day: FG tasks youths on peace

The Federal Government Tuesday urged young people to raise a flag of peace as a demonstration of their commitment to inculcating values that would engender…

The Federal Government Tuesday urged young people to raise a flag of peace as a demonstration of their commitment to inculcating values that would engender national unity and a sustainable peaceful future for all.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, told reporters in Abuja that the call was in view of the conflict situation in some of the Commonwealth countries and globally.

According to him, member states promote Commonwealth shared values every year during the commemoration.

Adamu, represented by the Permanent Secretary, David Adejo, said: “You would all agree that this call cannot come at a more auspicious time than now as our young people begin to progressively shun violence and adapt dialogue as a means of redress.”

He requested the management of respective state ministries of education to put in place programmes in all their educational institutions to commemorate the 2023 Commonwealth Day.

He said Nigeria would always maximize the dividends of being part of the supportive community of 56 member nations across Africa, Asia, America, the Caribbean, Europe and the Pacific.