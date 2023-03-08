FG upgrades FMC Lokoja to teaching hospital

The Federal Government has upgraded the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja to a teaching hospital for students of the College of Health Sciences of Federal University,…

The vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, disclosed this to journalists in Lokoja on Tuesday at a press conference.

The VC said the university would embark on the construction of hostels, medical laboratory complex and lecture auditoriums within the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Olantunde Oladeji Alabi, stated that it was a dream come true for the FMC to be converted into a teaching hospital.

“We have produced over 80 consultants. The medical centre has a heavy patient load, and our medical staff and other workers have good training to withstand the new programme efficiently,” said Alabi.