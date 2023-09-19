Organ harvesting: Police arrest 2 more suspected doctors in Jos

The Plateau State Police Command yesterday said it had arrested two more doctors working with Noah Kekere, who was arrested for the alleged removal of…

The Plateau State Police Command yesterday said it had arrested two more doctors working with Noah Kekere, who was arrested for the alleged removal of the kidney of a patient, Kehinde Kamal, at Murna Hospital in Jos, the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Alabo Alfred, who confirmed the development to newsmen, said the suspects were undergoing an interrogation by the command.

While confirming the arrest of the doctors whose names were not disclosed, Alabo said the commissioner of police would soon constitute a high-powered committee of medical professionals to extensively investigate the affected victim and know truly if the kidney was removed.

He confirmed that Kekere was not a medical doctor as he had been parading himself.

