Shuaib replaces Makinde as Ogun customs controller

Deputy Controller Ahmadu Bello Shuaib on Monday assumed office as the new controller in charge of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Ogun State, replacing…

Deputy Controller Ahmadu Bello Shuaib on Monday assumed office as the new controller in charge of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Ogun State, replacing Controller Bamidele Makinde who has been redeployed to the headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Shuaib vowed to sustain and improve on the achievements recorded under Makinde’s watch and promised to strive to make significant seizures and facilitate legitimate trades within the command.

He said, “I am a team player, I seek total cooperation of all stakeholders to succeed. We must work together and Nigeria must move forward.”

 

