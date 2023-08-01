OPSH recovers 130 arms in Plateau

Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the multi-security task force maintaining peace in Plateau and some parts of Bauchi and Southern Kaduna states, has recovered 130 small…

Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the multi-security task force maintaining peace in Plateau and some parts of Bauchi and Southern Kaduna states, has recovered 130 small arms and ammunition.

The Commander (Operations) of OPHS, Major General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who disclosed this on Monday, vowed to mop up all illicit arms and light weapons from criminals in the state.

He made the disclosure at the OPSH headquarters in Jos, Plateau State, while handing over the weapons recovered by troops from bandits to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

The commander called on the public to support the federal government in its effort to eradicate illicit arms in circulation.

In his remark, the North Central Zonal Coordinator of NCCSALW, Major General Hamza Ibrahim Bature, (Rtd), commended the troops, saying, “This is the second time that illicit weapons recovered from unauthorised persons are being handed over to us in the state.

