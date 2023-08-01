Oyebanji appoints Olojudo Ekiti traditional council chair

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the appointment of the Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti in Ido/Osi LGA, Oba Ayorinde Ilori Faboro, as the new…

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the appointment of the Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti in Ido/Osi LGA, Oba Ayorinde Ilori Faboro, as the new Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The appointment, according to a statement issued on Monday by the Deputy Governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye, will run for a two-year period beginning from August 1, 2023.

Court orders Plateau CP to unseal LG secretariats

PHOTOS: Petroleum Commission Workers Protest Non-Payment of 7 months’ Salaries

The appointment followed the expiration of the tenure of the Onisan of Isan-Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Ayodele Adejuwon, who presided over the council for two years.

The government appreciated the traditional rulers for the prayers, support and immeasurable contributions to the upliftment of Ekiti and pledged to respect them.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...