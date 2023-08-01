✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
    News

    PHOTOS: Petroleum Commission Workers Protest Non-Payment of 7 months’ Salaries

    Staff of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) picketed head office of the commission in Abuja on Tuesday. Wielding placards and chanting different songs,…

    Staff of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) picketed head office of the commission in Abuja on Tuesday.

    Wielding placards and chanting different songs, the workers demanded  payment of seven months salaries.

    They also called on the management to remit their pension appropriately.

    Daily Trust’s Onyekachukwu Obi who was on ground sent the pictures below:

    Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

    More Stories
    %d bloggers like this: