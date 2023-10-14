One killed as gunmen ambush govt-owned commercial bus in Benue

Eyewitnesses said that the passengers were travelling from Makurdi to Otukpo in the Benue Links bus Thursday night when they were attacked at Tyolaha village by the armed men.

One person has been reportedly killed after armed men attacked passengers travelling in a vehicle belonging to Benue State-owned transport company – Benue Links – along dilapidated Naka road of the state.

The ambush has raised concern over repeated attacks on Benue Links buses in recent times, during which many passengers were kidnapped.

Three persons were reportedly killed in the recent attack while many passengers were still missing, but the spokeswoman for the Benue State Police Command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed that one person died and two were injured.

She said that the incident happened around 8pm and that the timely intervention of security personnel averted the armed men from killing the people they seized.

Anene added, “They (driver/passengers) were driving towards Naka around 8pm (Thursday) when some armed men came out of the bush and attacked them. Three people were injured, there was intervention so they didn’t kill them instantly as they intended to.

“So they were taken to the hospital where they were receiving treatment. One of them died in the hospital. Investigation is ongoing.”