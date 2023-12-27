Ondo Chief Judge May Swear In Aiyedatiwa As Governor Today

There are strong indications that the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, may be sworn in as the governor of the state later today.…

There are strong indications that the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, may be sworn in as the governor of the state later today. This is in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (As amended) and to avoid leadership vacuum in the Sunshine State.

This followed the death of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) on Wednesday following his protracted battle with prostate cancer.

Section 191(1) of the Constitution states, “The Deputy Governor of a state shall hold the office of Governor of the State if the office of Governor becomes vacant by reason of death, resignation, impeachment, permanent incapacity or removal of the governor from office for any other reason in accordance with sections 188 or 189 of this constitution.”

Consequently, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Odusola, is expected to administer the oath of office on Aiyedatiwa for him to become the new governor of the state.

The state government has yet to give an official time for the swearing-in, but Daily Trust gathered that the acting governor would likely take the oath of office later today once he returns to Akure, the state capital, having been out of the state for official engagements.

Akeredolu had on December 13, 2023 transmitted power to his deputy via a letter to the House of Assembly, as he proceeded on medical leave. This came after the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

The state has been enmeshed in political conflict, especially between loyalists of the governor and his deputy. While some loyalists of the governor accused Aiyedatiwa of using the governor’s absence to promote his alleged political ambition, loyalists of the deputy governor accused the governor’s supporters and close aides of playing politics with his health.