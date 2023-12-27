Ondo Govt Breaks Silence On Cause Of Akeredolu’s Death

The Ondo State Government has confirmed the death of the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu. The confirmation of the governor’s death came several hours after news…

The Ondo State Government has confirmed the death of the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The confirmation of the governor’s death came several hours after news of his death went viral.

A statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said the governor died in Germany on Wednesday after battling prostate cancer.

The statement read in part, “Mr Governor peacefully departed from this world in the early hours of today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

PHOTOS: Shettima visits Plateau, sympathise with victims of attacks

Akeredolu: What happens if sitting governor dies in Nigeria?

“This tragedy has left behind a profound void in our hearts. Governor Akeredolu answered the eternal call while receiving medical treatment in Germany. He succumbed to complications arising from protracted prostate cancer.

“Governor Akeredolu was an extraordinary leader whose unwavering dedication to the state and its people was both commendable and unparalleled.

“He not only served as the Governor of Ondo State but also emerged as a prominent advocate for the entire South-West region and the nation.

“Governor Akeredolu was a courageous leader and an exemplar of integrity. The weight of this loss is truly unbearable.

“We find solace in the knowledge that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu lived a purposeful life, devoted to the service of God Almighty.”

The commissioner noted that a letter had been sent to President Bola Tinubu to officially inform him of the devastating news.