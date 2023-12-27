Akpabio, Barau mourn Na’Abba, Akeredolu

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and his deputy, Barau Jibrin, have joined many other Nigerians to express sadness over the death of Ondo State Governor,…

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and his deputy, Barau Jibrin, have joined many other Nigerians to express sadness over the death of Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

Akeredolu died at the age of 67 after battling prostate cancer, while Na’Abba died at the age of 65.

Na’Abba represented Kano Municipal between 1999 and 2003, and became the House speaker after Alhaji Salisu Buhari resigned from the position.

The Senate President, in a condolence message signed by his spokesperson, Eseme Eyiboh, described the former speaker as a patriot, selfless politician and true democrat who sacrificed his ambition by repelling dictatorship and instituting the independence of the legislature.

Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Dies After Prolonged Illness

Former speaker Ghali Na’Abba is dead

Akpabio also eulogised the late Akeredolu, whom he said spent his active life fighting for justice, fairness and equity. He added that as a nationalist, “Akeredolu believed in true federalism, which he pursued with passion and vigour”.

Also, the Deputy Senate President said Na’Abba was a parliamentarian par excellence, who promoted and defended legislative independence during his era as the Speaker of the House of Representatives between July 1999 and June 2003.

Barau, who chaired the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation during Na’Abba’s tenure, said the deceased was committed to the principle of separation of powers, protection of the rule of law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during his tenure.

He prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant the late Speaker Jannatul Firdausi and those he left behind the strength to bear the loss.

Barau also described Akeredolu as a fearless political leader, who lived and worked for the development of the country.

The immediate past Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in a statement by his media adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo, said the death of both leaders had left a void in the political and governance landscape of the nation.

He described Akeredolu as a visionary leader whose commitment to the prosperity of Ondo State was evident in his numerous achievements.

Lawan, the President of the Ninth Senate, said Na’Abba, on the other hand, was a strong advocate for democracy who played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s democratic governance during the time he held sway as Speaker of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003.