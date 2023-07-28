Ogun tribunal admits 150,656 ballot papers as exhibits

The Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal yesterday admitted in evidence 150,656 ballot papers used for the conduct of the March 18 governorship election in the…

The Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal yesterday admitted in evidence 150,656 ballot papers used for the conduct of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The tribunal also admitted video evidence tendered by a star witness of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sunkanmi Oyejide.

The documents were admitted in evidence to support the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu.

PDP and Adebutu, in the petition marked, EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023, are challenging the victory of Dapo Abiodun, the state governor, based on alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act and corrupt practices during the election.

The ballot papers were tendered to the tribunal by a forensic examiner, Reginald Nwoze, a Retired Deputy Superintendent Police.

Respondents’ lawyers all objected to the admissibility of the ballot papers, but reserved the grounds of their objections till final written addresses.

Nwoze, while being cross-examined by counsels to respondents, said he examined and analysed the ballot papers from 12 local government areas of the state.

He said the ballot papers tendered were sourced from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Giving the analysis of the ballot papers, Nwoze said 37,401 were with multiple thumb prints, 3,470 were smashed and smeared, while 109,785 were with regular thumb prints.

Showing the court his findings, Nwoze alleged that some of the ballot papers whose votes were cast in favour of APC were marked with markers instead of being thumb printed.

