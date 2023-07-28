Again, JAMB highest scorer, school get N3m cash rewards

Erisco Foods Limited has presented cash awards of N3million to Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere who emerged the overall best candidate in the last Joint Admission and Matriculation…

Erisco Foods Limited has presented cash awards of N3million to Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere who emerged the overall best candidate in the last Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Chief Executive Officer of Erisco, Chief Eric Umeofia, presented the awards at the company’s headquarters in Lagos.

Kamsiyochukwu, who scored 360 at the just concluded exam, was accompanied by the the 3rd highest scorer Analogwu David, who scored 351 and her school team comprising the school Administrator Eze Emmanuel, Principal senior school, Pastor Micheal Ajala, and her teachers.

Kamsiyochukwu received the sum of N2.5 million; the second runner up Imoukhuede Andrew who scored 355 received N100,000 in absentia, while the third runner up, Alagwu David who scored 351 received N100,000.

The school team also received N600,000.

Umeofia stated that his action was purely from a place of humanity, saying, “These are the people we want to take over from us, I think the teachers made this possible and I pray that this success does not enter their heads.

“I want you to remain the best, don’t deviate from the good teaching of your parents and teachers, don’t join the negative side of this generation.”

The Administrator of Deeper life High School, Mowe, Ogun State, said the school always had imbibed the culture of excellence.

“Our culture of excellence is what has helped us achieve this, we have had students who recorded straight A’s in WAEC,” he said.

