NGE institutes annual memorial lecture in honour of Jakande

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has instituted an annual memorial lecture in honour of its pioneer President and former Governor of Lagos State, the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, with the maiden edition taking place in Lagos on August 7.

In a press statement issued in Lagos on Thursday and signed by its President, Eze Anaba, and the General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the professional body of editors in Nigeria, said that its decision was informed by a deliberate programme to nurture a culture of appreciation.

“As part of nurturing a culture of appreciation, the NGE is instituting an annual lecture in honour of its late pioneer president, Alhaji Jakande, which will interrogate developments affecting the media and society.

“It is both a testament to the cherished service rendered by Alhaji Jakande and an acknowledgement of the importance of having such a dialogue for the overall good of our media and our country, Nigeria. The first annual lecture is slated for August 7, 2023, at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos, at 10am,” the statement read.

With the theme, ‘’Lateef Jakande: The Man, His Journalism, His Politics,” a seasoned veteran journalist and Fellow of NGE, Chief Felix Adenaike, is expected to deliver the maiden annual lecture, while former Nigeria Ambassador to Brazil and celebrated columnist, Ambassador Patrick Dele Cole, will chair the event.

The Guild added that important personalities, including publishers, state governors, captains of private sector, journalism students, members of the political class and others were expected at the event with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as Special Guest of Honour.

