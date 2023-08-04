Ogun Tribunal: Abiodun’s witness testifies to election disruption as gov opens defence

Governor Dapo Abiodun has opened his defence in the petition filed against him by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ladi Adebutu, before the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Adebutu had closed his after calling 94 witnesses and tendered over 200,000 documents in evidence.

In his petition, Adebutu alleged that elections were disrupted by thugs in over 99 polling units, disenfranchising over 40,000 voters from participating in the March 18 polls.

PDP and Adebutu in the petition marked, EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023 are challenging the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun based on alleged non-compliance to the Electoral Act and corrupt practices during the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), being the first respondent, had also opened and closed its defence on Wednesday without calling any witness.

When the tribunal resumed sitting on Friday, Abiodun through its counsel, Prof Taiwo Osipitan, SAN, opened his defence in the petition.

The witness, Jimoh Gbadebo, who testified in the defence, admitted disruption of the March 18 election in seven out of 14 polling units in Ward 6, Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of the State.

Gbadebo, who is the Ward Collation Agent for APC, mentioned the affected polling units as Units 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11 and 12, all in Sagamu.

The witness said masked political thugs, after about four hours into the election, stormed the polling unit and disrupted the exercise by destroying the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), ballot boxes and papers.

According to him, the same group of thugs disrupted elections in the seven units by moving from one place to another.

He said due to the disruption of the election, the INEC ward Collation officer recorded zero for all parties in the election.

“I can’t recognise them (thugs). When they came, they were shouting ‘No BIVAS, No BIVAS’.

“The polling units were not far from each other. Those who came disrupted the exercise from one polling unit to another.

“They destroyed ballot boxes, papers, BIVAS machines and other electoral materials. Everyone ran away, I ran away too. I didn’t say the election was disrupted by PDP members or by anyone sharing money,” Gbadebo said.

Meanwhile, an official of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) from Abeokuta office, Fasasi Sarafa, tendered a certified true copy of Abiodun’s result at the tribunal.