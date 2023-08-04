Anti-Tinubu protest breaks out in Niger Republic

Some aggrieved residents of Niger Republic have staged a protest against President Bola Tinubu, who is chairman of the Economic Community of West Africa States…

Some aggrieved residents of Niger Republic have staged a protest against President Bola Tinubu, who is chairman of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

In a viral video on Friday, people were seen chanting anti-Tinubu songs.

They also wielded placards that bore critical messages about the Nigerian leader.

The development may not be unconnected with Tinubu’s stance to restore democracy in the troubled country.

Recall that Tinubu, ECOWAS under Tinubu had given the Niger junta a 7-day ultimatum to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

On Thursday, a delegation led by former military Head of State, Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar, was sent to Niger to engage with the coup leaders, but they only met with their representatives.

The junta under Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani later announced that it had severed ties with Nigeria, Togo, France and US.

The West has given its support to the West African regional bloc to sanction Niger, as most of European countries are evacuating their nationals.

