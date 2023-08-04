Minimum Wage: Workers should expect double of current salary: Tinubu’s spokesperson

The special adviser on media and publicity to President Bola Tinubu, Ajuri Ngelale, said that workers should expect nothing less a...

The special adviser on media and publicity to President Bola Tinubu, Ajuri Ngelale, has said that workers should expect nothing less than double of their current salary when the new minimum wage is implemented.



Ngelale stated this while discussing what the Tinubu administration is doing to cushion the effect of subsidy removal during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said, “I don’t want to preempt the president or the work of the minimum wage committee that is getting it down in those states, but what I would say is this: the president will want nothing less than a doubling. I mean doubling of the current minimum wage.

“As of June 36 states have received N300 billion more than they had received in any previous month in the last two years. They already have more money right now.

“The federal government on its part is making sure it brings down the cost food and energy by supporting transport companies and coming up with agriculture intervention as well as SMEs capitalization. States have all agreed during the last NEC meeting that they would support new minimum wage.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...