Ogun ‘highway robber’ names Police inspector as gun supplier

Operatives of the Ogun Police Command have arrested a suspected armed robber, Akeem Owonikoko, 33, along Sagamu – Ijebu Ode – Benin Highway.

Police Spokesman, Omolola Odutola, confirmed this to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Odutola explained that the suspect was arrested after a 24-hour operation led by the Area Commander, Ijebu Ode, ACP Omosanyi Adeniyi.

She said the suspect made confessional statement alleging that an Inspector of Police, simply identified as Ola supplied guns which the gang used to operate.

Odutola said “Owonikoko was sighted in a Toyota Camry driving inward Ijebu Ode from Ososa and as soon as he sighted the police , he diverted into a close.

“The suspect, who disguised on Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) uniform and the mastermind of several nefarious crime, attempted to out smart the policemen, but he was arrested.

“Searching the vehicle he earlier abandoned, a black cellophane bag containing 32 expended cartridges,

78 live cartridges, a locally fabricated short gun were recovered.

“Also, search warrant was also executed at his residence where another magnum pump action riffle,

one double barrel short gun, one locally fabricated double barrel pistol , stunt pistol chocker, an unregistered silver colour, Toyota Camry and Green colour Toyota Sienna Bus marked KNN 58 TD Ogun were recovered.

“Others are a liquid chemical, a black beret with insignia of Aiye Confraternity, cannabis, hard drugs,

ATM card, Power bank, two Apple wrist watches, two cell phones and

poisonous charm were also recovered.”

The Police Spokesman said the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, had ordered the police to go after the remaining suspects.

She reiterated that Ijebu-Ode Area Command had continued to raise the bar in crime fighting.

Odutola added that the commissioner of police remained committed to rid the state of criminals.

