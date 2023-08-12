Man ‘murders’ nieces inside Ogun bush

One Taye Agbaje has reportedly slaughtered two children of his younger brother inside a bush in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Our correspondent gathered that the suspect…

One Taye Agbaje has reportedly slaughtered two children of his younger brother inside a bush in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspect had gone to his siblings house at Kemta Abata in Abeokuta, took away the two girls on his bike and later murdered them with a cutlass.

It was gathered that the father of the children, Idowu Agbaje, was not at home when Taye came for the kids.

And when he returned home, the father began searching for the children only to be alerted by members of the community that they saw the two girls on his brother’s motorcycle during the day.

Residents of Kemta Abata expressed shock over the incident, saying the suspect does not live within the community.

A source in the community, who did not want to be mentioned, explained that Taye is presently in police custody.

“When Taye was asked about the whereabouts of the girls, he denied knowing about it. Members of the community said they saw him conveying the girls, yet he said he only took them to the market.

“He was taken to the Kemta police division, where he later confessed to have killed his nieces. Taye took the police to the bush where he slit his nieces throats and left the bodies..

“We all saw the bodies. Police have evacuated the corpses to the mortuary. Taye did not give any particular reason for his action, he only said the mother of the kids had spiritually taken his glory for her husband. This is very shocking,” the source narrated.

Police Spokesman, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident on Saturday.

Odutola said the suspect showed no remorse while being interrogated by the police, stating that he kept blaming Satan for the act.

“The suspect didn’t give any specific reason why he killed his brother’s children. There was no sign of remorse. He’s just blaming Satan, Aatan; and that does not exist in law,” Odutola said.

