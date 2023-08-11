Obong of Calabar speaks on terrible roads in Ogun

The Obong of Calabar in Cross River State, Edidem Ekpo Abasi Otu, has bemoaned deplorable condition of roads in Ogun State, and urged Governor Dapo…

The Obong of Calabar in Cross River State, Edidem Ekpo Abasi Otu, has bemoaned deplorable condition of roads in Ogun State, and urged Governor Dapo Abiodun to pay attention and fix them.

He asked Abiodun to pay attention to the situation of roads with in the state most especially the ones leading the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), where the monarch serves as the Chancellor.

He spoke shortly after a press briefing held to usher in the University’s 30th convocation ceremony.

The Obong also played host to three monarchs from the state, Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Saka Matemilola and the Ajalaye of Ilogun south, Ijebu Northeast Local Government Area, Oba Emmanuel Olusanu.

Speaking at his lodge within the University campus, the first class monarch narrated his experience playing Ogun roads that led the permanent site of the university.

He said “I will tell the President about it. This present President is our own and we will tell him about the situation.

“Look at this place, as beautiful as it is – but no matter what you build in a bush, it will not still show. While we were coming, the car was just moving in zig zag.

“Let’s take it as a serious matter, it is the problem of the government. Let us do all that we could do to put this road in proper shape. You can step out and go to other states and see what governors have done, irrespective of whether it is federal roads or state roads. The key is that a structure you have there, that establishment you have there should be well taken care of. I have appealed now hoping that by next time I come here, the roads will be in their best shape.

“Sometimes ago there was a president who was from here and nothing was done but now, we have a president who is our own and we shall tell him about these roads.”

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Kehinde Olusola, told newsmen that the school will be graduating a total of 2,823 students with 118 of them making the institution’s First Class honour list, during its convocation on Friday.

