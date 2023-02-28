✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News

Obi defeats Tinubu, Atiku in Cross River

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has defeated other presidential candidates in Cross River State. Obi won the election with 179,917 votes. The state…

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has defeated other presidential candidates in Cross River State.

Obi won the election with 179,917 votes.

The state collation officer, Professor Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, declared the results at the state collation centre in Calabar Tuesday morning.

JUST IN: PDP’s Shekarau wins senatorial seat under NNPP

Atiku wins Sokoto As PDP calls for fresh election in 471 Polling units

APC scored 130,520 votes, PDP got 95,425 votes, while NNPP scored 1,644 votes.

“Total valid votes were 416,968, while rejected votes are 24,608. The total votes cast is 441,576,” he added.

Sighting the geographical peculiarities of the state for the delay, Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Gabriel Yomere, apologised for the late collation of the results.

