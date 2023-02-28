Atiku wins Sokoto As PDP calls for fresh election in 471 Polling units

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won the presidential election in Sokoto state. Atiku won the election with 288,679 to…

Atiku won the election with 288,679 to beat the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 285,444 votes.

Tinubu was leading Atiku with about 7000 votes after results from 22 local government areas had been announced.

However, the result from the last local government area, Tambuwal which is the hometown of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal overturned the result, and put Atiku ahead with 3,235 votes.

According to the result which was announced around 2am, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) came third with 6,568 votes while Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 1,300 votes.

The returning officer, Professor Muhammadu Kabir noted that, election from 471 polling units across 133 registration areas were canceled over violence, among others issues.

He noted that, the cancellation affected 301,499 registered voters with 254,902 collected Permanent Voters Cards.

Shortly after the announcement, the PDP agent and former Minister of Transport, Yusuf Suleiman called on the electoral body to conduct another election in the affected areas.

According to him, the result declared did not represent the wish of the people of the state because over 300,000 were denied their right to vote the candidate of their choice during the election due to violence perpetrated by thugs.

Responding to his call, agent of the APC and the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, said INEC should.be allowed to do its job.