Obasanjo, Abiodun, Osoba, Edun in attendance as Alake marks 80th birthday

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun and two former governors of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Senator Ibikunle Amosun were among eminent Nigerians that graced the 80th birthday celebration of Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Others were the deputy governor, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Mr Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Sen Shuaib Salis Afolabi representing Ogun Central at the Senate, Sen Adeola Olamilekan representing Ogun West, the Nigerian Ambassador to United Kingdom, Alhaji Sarafa Tunji Ishola as well as Mr Tunde Lemo, former CBN deputy governor.

The royal fathers were led by the Chairman, Ogun State Traditional Council and the Akarigbo of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi.

They joined Oba Gbadebo and his wife, Olori Olatokunbo Gbadebo on Thursday at a special thanksgiving service to commemorate the 80 years of the royal father held at Cathedral of St Peters, Ake, Abeokuta.

Speaking at the event, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was represented by Governor Abiodun, said the reign of Oba Gbadebo has witnessed an unwavering commitment to pursue the socio-economic development and prosperity of the people of Egba land and Nigeria in general.

