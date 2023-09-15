Tinubu appoints heads of NSIPA, refugees commission

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Delu Bulus Yakubu as the pioneer National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programmes…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Delu Bulus Yakubu as the pioneer National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA), pending Senate confirmation.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, announced the appointment in a statement on Thursday.

He said the NSIPA Establishment Act, 2023, was signed into law on May 22, 2023.

Similarly, President Tinubu approved the appointment of Aliyu Tijani Ahmed as the new Federal Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

