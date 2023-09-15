Insecurity: Parents afraid of sending children to school – Interior minister

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Thursday said that parents are now afraid to send their children to school due to insecurity plaguing…

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Thursday said that parents are now afraid to send their children to school due to insecurity plaguing the country.

Tunji-Ojo made this known in his goodwill message delivered at the launch of “Exercise Safe Schools” held in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

He said, “Parents are afraid of sending their children to school for fear of attacks.”

The minister who spoke through the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, contended that the menace of attacks on schools in the country since 2014 when hundreds of girls were abducted from a secondary school in Chibok, Borno State was quite a worrisome situation.

3 days to deadline, FG yet to recover anchor borrower loans from farmers

FG Makes U-turn, says no timeframe on resumption of Emirate flights

Audi, however, in his own speech at the occasion of passing out of 364 participants who were trained to provide security for schools in Benue and other states of the country including all those in North Central hailed the formation of the safer schools unit in the NSCDC.

He disclosed that so far, the initiative had prevented over 30 attacks in schools across the country since it birthed in parts of the federation.

Meanwhile, Governor Hyacinth Alia, in his keynote address at the occasion pledged the support of his administration to prioritise schools security as he emphasised the vital role of education in development.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...